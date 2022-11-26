PM Narendra Modi Saddened By Demise Of Vikram Gokhale; Pralhad Joshi, Prakash Javadekar, More Pay Tribute

In what turns out to be a sad piece of news from the industry, veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away on Saturday (November 26). The ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ actor was put on a ventilator after suffering from multiorgan failure. He was hospitalized at Pune’s Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital for some time and now has succumbed to it. He was 77 and was seen in many popular Bollywood movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Mission Mangal, Aiyaary, Bhool Bhulaiya and others. He is survived by his wife and two children. His demise has left the entire nation in grief.

After the news of his demise broke, several celebrities as well as politicians took to social media to pay their respects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Anurag Thakur, Pralhad Joshi, Prakash Javadekar and Raj Thackeray among others mourned the demise of the veteran actor as well. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and several ministers including Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi, Prakash Javadekar, Raj Thackeray and Anurag Thakur have extended their condolences to the bereaved family.

A few moments back, PM Modi took to his official Twitter handle and penned a note expressing grief on the demise of the veteran actor. He wrote, “Vikram Gokhale Ji was a creative and versatile actor. He will be remembered for many interesting roles in his long acting career. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti."

Vikram Gokhale Ji was a creative and versatile actor. He will be remembered for many interesting roles in his long acting career. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2022

Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah took to Twitter to pay his respects to the late actor and said that the demise of ‘seasoned actor’ Vikram Gokhale is saddening. He tweeted, “Vikram Gokhale Ji was a very seasoned actor, his demise is deeply saddening. He left an indelible mark on the hearts of all cinema lovers. His work will always be remembered. My condolences to his family, friends and followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti."

Vikram Gokhale Ji was a very seasoned actor, his demise is deeply saddening. He left an indelible mark on the hearts of all cinema lovers. His work will always be remembered. My condolences to his family, friends and followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2022

Also read: Vikram Gokhale Dies at 77 LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar Remember Late Actor; Funeral To Be Held at Vaikunth Crematorium

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines of India, Prahlad Joshi took to Twitter and paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor. He wrote, “Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran actor Shri Vikram Gokhale Ji. He is admired by fans for his variety of roles in cinema, television, and theatre. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran actor Shri Vikram Gokhale Ji. He is admired by the fans for his variety of roles in cinema, television, and theatre. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/IUJQ328N6E — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) November 26, 2022

Member of Parliament Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter and penned a note in Marathi for the late actor. His tweet translates to, “With the death of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, Marathi, Hindi theater and film industry have lost a brilliant artist as well as an active social activist. He left a unique and indelible impression on the minds of the fans with his powerful and profound acting.My heartfelt tribute to him."

Founder and chairperson of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Raj Thackeray, paid his respects to Vikram Gokhale on his official Twitter handle in Marathi.

Saddened by the demise of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, took to Twitter and posted a monochromatic photo of the late star along with a tribute. He wrote, “Saddened by the demise of veteran actor VikramGokhale ji. One of the greatest actors who left an indelible mark in Marathi, Hindi Theatre & Film industry with his extraordinary performances. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti🙏🏻."

Saddened by the demise of veteran actor VikramGokhale ji. One of the greatest actors who left an indelible mark in Marathi, Hindi Theatre & Film industry with his extraordinary performances. My heartfelt condolences to his family.Om Shanti🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SRgERYSVqR — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) November 26, 2022

“My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale ji. He was known for his impactful performances in numerous films over five decades. Indian Film industry has lost an iconic actor. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. #VikramGokhale," tweeted MP Praful Patel as he expressed grief on the demise of the veteran actor.

My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale ji. He was known for his impactful performances in numerous films over five decades. Indian Film industry has lost an iconic actor. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.#VikramGokhale pic.twitter.com/bvyEMvy7NU— Praful Patel (@praful_patel) November 26, 2022

Film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale on Saturday died at a Pune hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for the last couple of weeks, the hospital authorities said. Gokhale, 77, was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune earlier this month following health complications.

Read all the Latest Movies News here