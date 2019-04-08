English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Narendra Modi: SC Says It Cannot Pass Order on Plea Seeking Stay on Biopic
The Supreme Court Monday said it cannot pass an order at this stage on a plea seeking a stay on the release of a biopic on PM Narendra Modi as the Censor Board was yet to certify the film.
A poster of the biopic on PM Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi. (Image: Twitter)
The apex court said it will hear the matter tomorrow and possibly can pass an order if the petitioner brings on record that what the film depicts is highly objectionable.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi refused the plea of the petitioner, a Congress activist, that the copy of the film should be given to him.
"Why should we direct that individual be given a copy of the film," the bench also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said.
"We fail to understand why such a direction be given," the bench said. At the outset, the CJI said the film is not yet certified.
Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the Congress activist, said the producer Sandeep Singh had come out with a statement that the biopic would be released on April 11.
Taking note of his submission, the bench said the producer may have come out with such a statement on the release of the biopic on April 11 anticipating that the film would get the certification from the Censor Board.
The bench said as of now there is no cause of action for challenging the release of the film.
