PM Narendra Modi Screened for EC, Vivek Oberoi Ecstatic
Directed by Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi stars Vivek Oberoi, Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi and Zarina Wahab in important roles.
Vivek Oberoi as PM Narendra Modi on the film's poster.
The makers of PM Narendra Modi—the controversial biopic of India’s current prime minister, which was slated to release ahead of the general election—organised a special screening on Wednesday for the members of the Election Commission (EC).
The move comes in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Court, which on Monday had directed the EC to watch the Vivek Oberoi-starrer and thereafter decide if the ban on the film should continue till after the polls as previously mandated by the EC.
Addressing media persons on Thursday, Oberoi said, “Everyone in the Election Commission has seen the film yesterday. We’ve made the film so that all the people—my fans, Modi ji’s fans—get to see it.”
“The first thing we asked the EC was how they found the film. I can’t disclose what they said because it is a constitutional agency, but we are very happy with their response and now we only hope that the film is allowed to get released as soon as possible.”
Reiterating that the biopic does not ascribe to any political agenda, he added, “I have been saying this over and over that neither me nor this film is associated with the BJP and we haven’t been funded by them. We have worked for 1.5 years to make this film. To see it get stalled a night before its scheduled release has broken the spirit of our entire team that has worked so hard on it.”
Oberoi also argued that if it’s fine for campaign advertisements and opinion news columns to influence voters, he saw no harm in a film on an inspirational political leader getting released during election time.
“Our case is now in the hands of the Supreme Court and the EC. We have full faith in both the agencies. We haven’t flouted any moral code or done anything wrong. Now how and when we get justice remains to be seen,” he said.
Directed by Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi also stars Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi and Zarina Wahab in important roles.
