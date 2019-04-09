LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

'PM Narendra Modi' Team Extends Gratitude to Supreme Court, Rajinikanth's New Film Gets Title

Original star of 'Arjun Reddy' praises Shahid Kapoor for 'Kabir Singh', actor Navtej Hundal passes away and Dave Bautista announces his retirement from pro-wrestling.

News18.com

Updated:April 9, 2019, 7:59 PM IST
On Tuesday, the team of PM Narendra Modi expressed their gratitude towards the judiciary, as the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking a stay on the film's release. Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, who plays Modi in the film, has appreciated the Supreme Court's stance in the matter.

In other news, the first look of Rajinikanth's Darbar, which was tentatively titled Thalaivar 167, was revealed by the film's director AR Murugadoss. Rajinikanth will play a policeman in the film. This is Murugadoss' first project with Rajinikanth. Also, after the first teaser of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh was released on Tuesday, the original film's star Vijay Deverakonda sent out his best wishes to Shahid and the team. Shahid's action film is a remake the of Telugu film titled Arjun Reddy that was headlined by Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

In an unfortunate turn of events, actor Navtej Hundal, who was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike, passed away. The news by confirmed by Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) in a Twitter post.

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Mired in controversy for its alleged tactical release around the poll season, PM Narendra Modi will release on April 11. Director Omung Kumar, producer Sandip Ssingh and Vivek oberoi extended their gratitude towards the court for 'upholding their faith in democracy.'

Read: 'PM Narendra Modi' Team to SC: 'Thanks for Upholding Our Faith in Democracy'

South superstar Rajinikanth's new film, which was tentatively titled Thalaivar 167, has now been named Darbar. The first look of the film was released by the film's director AR Murugadoss this morning.

Read: Rajinikanth's New Movie With AR Murugadoss to be Called Darbar, First Look Revealed

Soon after the teaser of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh was released, both audiences and members of the film fraternity took to social media to laud Shahid for his stunning performance. Among them was Deverakonda who sent out his best wishes to the actor and the team of Kabir Singh.

Read: Arjun Reddy Star Vijay Deverakonda Heaps Praise on Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Teaser

Actor Navtej Hundal, who recently played the role of the home minister in Aditya Dhar's in the mega blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike, breathed his last on Monday. The details to the cause of his death are not known.

Read: 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Actor Navtej Hundal Passes Away, CINTAA Shares News

Describing his over two decade stint as a WWE wrestler as 'a hell of a run', Dave Bautista has officially announced his retirement from professional wrestling.

Read: Dave Bautista Officially Retires from Wrestling, Calls WWE 'Theatre of Violence'

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

