'PM Narendra Modi' Team to SC: 'Thanks for Upholding Our Faith in Democracy'

We thank everyone for their support and love, today we have won in the Supreme Court! And thank you indian judiciary for upholding our faith in democracy 🙏 #pmnarendramodi releases on 11th April 2019. https://t.co/XXesSkgbVY — Omung Kumar B (@OmungKumar) April 9, 2019

With all your blessings, support and love,today we have won in the Honorable Supreme Court! A humble thank you to all of you and to the Indian juidiciary 🙏 for upholding our faith in democracy! Thursday 11th April. Jai Hind🇮🇳 🇮🇳 #PMNarendraModiWins https://t.co/fJLlgyslHQ — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 9, 2019

Thankful to the honourable Judicial System of India for the much deserved justice.

Our film, 'PM Narendra Modi' to release on 11th April 2019.

Jai Hind.#PMNarendraModi — Sandip Ssingh (@sandip_Ssingh) April 9, 2019

The team of Bollywood biopic PM Narendra Modi Tuesday expressed gratitude towards the judiciary as the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking a stay on the film's release.The court said the constitutional body Election Commission is the appropriate authority to address the petitioner's concerns on whether the film should be released in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as it may tilt the balance or benefit a particular political party.Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, who plays Modi in the film, has appreciated the Supreme Court's stance.He tweeted: "With all your blessings, support and love, today we have won in the Honourable Supreme Court. A humble thank you to all of you and to the Indian judiciary for upholding our faith in democracy.Sandip Ssingh, one of the producers of the film, wrote: Thankful to the honourable judicial system of India for the much deserved justice."Directed by Omung Kumar, the film narrates the story of Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India. It has been locked for release on April 11, when the Lok Sabha elections begin.Omung tweeted, "We thank everyone for their support and love, today we have won in the Supreme Court! And thank you indian judiciary for upholding our faith in democracy 🙏 #pmnarendramodi releases on 11th April 2019."Anand Pandit, who has co-produced the film, has said the plan is to release the film in 38 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia and the UAE.