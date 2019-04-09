LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'PM Narendra Modi' Team to SC: 'Thanks for Upholding Our Faith in Democracy'

The team of Bollywood biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' Tuesday expressed gratitude towards the judiciary as the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking a stay on the film's release.

IANS

Updated:April 9, 2019, 2:49 PM IST
A poster of the biopic on PM Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi. (Image: Twitter)
The court said the constitutional body Election Commission is the appropriate authority to address the petitioner's concerns on whether the film should be released in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as it may tilt the balance or benefit a particular political party.

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, who plays Modi in the film, has appreciated the Supreme Court's stance.

He tweeted: "With all your blessings, support and love, today we have won in the Honourable Supreme Court. A humble thank you to all of you and to the Indian judiciary for upholding our faith in democracy.

Sandip Ssingh, one of the producers of the film, wrote: Thankful to the honourable judicial system of India for the much deserved justice."

Directed by Omung Kumar, the film narrates the story of Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India. It has been locked for release on April 11, when the Lok Sabha elections begin.

Omung tweeted, "We thank everyone for their support and love, today we have won in the Supreme Court! And thank you indian judiciary for upholding our faith in democracy 🙏 #pmnarendramodi releases on 11th April 2019."










Anand Pandit, who has co-produced the film, has said the plan is to release the film in 38 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia and the UAE.
