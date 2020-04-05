MOVIES

PM Narendra Modi Thanks Mammootty for Supporting His lamp-lighting Call

Narendra Modi (L), Mammootty (R)

Narendra Modi (L), Mammootty (R)

PM Modi has asked people to switch off lights and light earthern lamps, candles, or ever flash lights from mobile phones at 9pm on Sunday.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 4:57 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked superstar Mammootty for supporting his call to the people to switch off lights and light earthern lamps, candles, or ever flash lights from mobile phones at 9pm on Sunday.

"The nation is coming together to face challenges on the front foot. Your call helps the cause! #9pm9minute (sic)," Modi's said in response to Mammootty's Saturday night video.

He had called for active participation in the lamp-lighting, which has till now got over 50,000 likes on his official Facebook page.

The Malayalam movie superstar said his message to all people was to stay home.

Mammootty's arch screen rival Mohanlal too has now come out with a video wherein he has asked all to light a lamp in front of one's house on Sunday night.

