PM Narendra Modi to Feature on Man vs Wild, Sanjay Dutt to be Adheera in Yash's KGF Chapter 2
The Prime Minister has undertaken an extraordinary adventure, which will be revealed to viewers on August 12. Sanjay Dutt's 60th birthday turned out to be an eventful one. Here's our entertainment wrap of the day.
The Prime Minister has undertaken an extraordinary adventure, which will be revealed to viewers on August 12. Sanjay Dutt's 60th birthday turned out to be an eventful one. Here's our entertainment wrap of the day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for being media savvy and using new avenues to reach out to the younger generation. In a step further in that direction, he has undertaken a journey into the wilderness this time, pairing up with Bear Grylls, the host of popular TV show Man vs Wild.
Sanjay Dutt turned 60 on Monday and the day was quite eventful for the actor, who not only admitted that he would be playing a significant part in the south film KGF Chapter 2, but also released the teaser of his next film, Prasthanam.
Keep reading for more news highlights of the day from showbiz world.
The trend of bizarre hashtags on Twitter hit a new low on Monday as tweets with #RIPActorVijay flooded the micro-blogging site. The hashtag created panic among many fans, who were worried about the well-being of the Thalapathy. The Bigil actor is hale and hearty, and the trend seemed to have been a result of rivalry between fans of Vijay and another Tamil actor, Ajith Kumar.
Read: #RIPActorVijay Trending for a Hale and Hearty Star is the New Low in Twitterverse
In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to be featured on popular TV show Man vs Wild. Bear Grylls, the show's host, tweeted the information Monday. As per a statement released by the makers of the show, Modi said, "For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India's rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation..."
Read: Narendra Modi to Feature on Bear Grylls' Man Vs Wild, Episode Teaser Promises A Fun Ride
Sanjay Dutt is foraying into south cinema with KGF: Chapter 2, playing Adheera, the prime antagonist in the film. The confirmation was announced on his 60th birthday, the same day that the teaser of his next Hindi film, Prasthanam was released. Coincidentally, Prasthanam is the remake of a Telugu film by the same name.
Read: Sanjay Dutt Confirms Playing Adheera in Yash's KGF Chapter 2, First Look Poster Revealed
Read: Prasthanam Teaser Shows Sanjay Dutt Deal With Familiar Territory of Guns, Goons and Politics
Salman Khan has reportedly warned comedian Kapil Sharma, whose show the 'Dabangg' star is producing, not to do anything 'silly' ever again. After having battled several lows, Sharma is finally in a happy space professionally. And Salman reportedly has a big role in Sharma maintaining a decent image for himself.
Read: Kapil Sharma Show Producer Salman Khan Told Comedian Not to Do Anything 'Silly' Ever Again
A stray dog being brutally beaten up by security guards of a residential complex in Mumbai has shocked several celebrities who have urged people to extend help and stop animal cruelty.
Read: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma Protest Against Inhumane Attack on Stray Dog in Worli
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Overtakes Vodafone-Idea to Become India's Largest Telecom Operator
- ByteDance Making Its Own Smartphone after Striking Deal with Manufacturer, Smartisan
- Kapil Sharma Show Producer Salman Khan Told Comedian Not to Do Anything 'Silly' Ever Again
- Government Yet to Set Deadline for Automakers to Move to EVs: Nirmala Sitharaman
- Mercedes Cars Now Have Fully Automated Driverless Parking After Germany Okays Trials