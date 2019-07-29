PM Narendra Modi to Feature on Man vs Wild, Sanjay Dutt to be Adheera in Yash's KGF Chapter 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for being media savvy and using new avenues to reach out to the younger generation. In a step further in that direction, he has undertaken a journey into the wilderness this time, pairing up with Bear Grylls, the host of popular TV show Man vs Wild.

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 on Monday and the day was quite eventful for the actor, who not only admitted that he would be playing a significant part in the south film KGF Chapter 2, but also released the teaser of his next film, Prasthanam.

The trend of bizarre hashtags on Twitter hit a new low on Monday as tweets with #RIPActorVijay flooded the micro-blogging site. The hashtag created panic among many fans, who were worried about the well-being of the Thalapathy. The Bigil actor is hale and hearty, and the trend seemed to have been a result of rivalry between fans of Vijay and another Tamil actor, Ajith Kumar.

In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to be featured on popular TV show Man vs Wild. Bear Grylls, the show's host, tweeted the information Monday. As per a statement released by the makers of the show, Modi said, "For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India's rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation..."

Sanjay Dutt is foraying into south cinema with KGF: Chapter 2, playing Adheera, the prime antagonist in the film. The confirmation was announced on his 60th birthday, the same day that the teaser of his next Hindi film, Prasthanam was released. Coincidentally, Prasthanam is the remake of a Telugu film by the same name.

Salman Khan has reportedly warned comedian Kapil Sharma, whose show the 'Dabangg' star is producing, not to do anything 'silly' ever again. After having battled several lows, Sharma is finally in a happy space professionally. And Salman reportedly has a big role in Sharma maintaining a decent image for himself.

A stray dog being brutally beaten up by security guards of a residential complex in Mumbai has shocked several celebrities who have urged people to extend help and stop animal cruelty.

