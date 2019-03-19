English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Narendra Modi to Now Release a Week Early on April 5
Directed by Omung Kumar B, PM Narendra Modi stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the titular role.
Vivek Anand Oberoi in a still from PM Narendra Modi. (Image: Special Arrangement)
PM Narendra Modi, being directed by National Award-winner Omung Kumar B, which was scheduled to release on April 12, will now open on April 5.
The film will also release in Tamil and Telugu, read a statement.
Producer Sandip Ssingh said, "We are bringing this film a week early on public demand. There is a lot of love and anticipation among the people and we don't want them to wait longer. This is a story of 1.3 billion people and I can't wait to show it to them."
PM Narendra Modi will navigate the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India. The makers unveiled the first look and poster of the film in January in 23 languages.
Ssingh is the film’s producer, creative director and is also behind its story. Along with Ssingh, PM Narendra Modi is also being produced by Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit.
Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi is playing the titular role of Modi. The film also stars Boman Irani, Rajendra Gupta, Yatin Karyekar, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab and Manoj Joshi in important roles.
