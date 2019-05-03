Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

PM Narendra Modi Biopic to Now Release on May 24 After Lok Sabha Election Results

Directed by Omung Kumar B, the film will traverse Modi's journey from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India. 

IANS

Updated:May 3, 2019, 9:56 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PM Narendra Modi Biopic to Now Release on May 24 After Lok Sabha Election Results
Vivek Oberoi as PM Narendra Modi on the film's poster.
Loading...
Bollywood biopic PM Narendra Modi will hit the theatres on May 24, after the Lok Sabha Election results are announced, the film’s makers said on Friday.

Producer Sandip Ssingh said, "As a responsible citizen, we respect the law of the country. After a lot of discussions and given the curiosity and excitement about the film, we have decided to release the film immediately after the Lok Sabha Election results (to be announced on May 23).

"We will now release our film on May 24," he said, adding that since the polling ends on May 19, they will "only have four days to promote the film before its release".

"I hope now nobody will have any problem with the film and we are hoping for a smooth release," he added.

Notably, the biopic on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stopped just a night before its scheduled worldwide release on April 11, when the parliamentary polls kicked off. The Election Commission said any material which disturbed a level playing field wouldn’t not be allowed.

The film has actor Vivek Anand Oberoi playing the titular role of Modi. Other cast members include Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Ramakant Dayma, Akshat R Saluja, Jimesh Patel and Darshan Kumaar.

Directed by Omung Kumar B and co-produced by Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit, the film will traverse the journey of Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India. 

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram