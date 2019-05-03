English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Narendra Modi Biopic to Now Release on May 24 After Lok Sabha Election Results
Directed by Omung Kumar B, the film will traverse Modi's journey from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India.
Vivek Oberoi as PM Narendra Modi on the film's poster.
Bollywood biopic PM Narendra Modi will hit the theatres on May 24, after the Lok Sabha Election results are announced, the film’s makers said on Friday.
Producer Sandip Ssingh said, "As a responsible citizen, we respect the law of the country. After a lot of discussions and given the curiosity and excitement about the film, we have decided to release the film immediately after the Lok Sabha Election results (to be announced on May 23).
"We will now release our film on May 24," he said, adding that since the polling ends on May 19, they will "only have four days to promote the film before its release".
"I hope now nobody will have any problem with the film and we are hoping for a smooth release," he added.
Notably, the biopic on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stopped just a night before its scheduled worldwide release on April 11, when the parliamentary polls kicked off. The Election Commission said any material which disturbed a level playing field wouldn’t not be allowed.
The film has actor Vivek Anand Oberoi playing the titular role of Modi. Other cast members include Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Ramakant Dayma, Akshat R Saluja, Jimesh Patel and Darshan Kumaar.
Directed by Omung Kumar B and co-produced by Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit, the film will traverse the journey of Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India.
