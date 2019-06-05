PM Narendra Modi to Smriti Irani, Condolences Pour in for Veteran Actor Dinyar Contractor

After the recent passing away of singer and veteran Bengali actress Ruma Guha Thakurta, another veteran actor from the film fraternity, Dinyar

Contractor has lost his life today. Known for his work in movies like ‘Baadshah’ and ‘Khiladi’, the legendary theatre artist passed away on Wednesday morning in Mumbai at the age of 79, after suffering old age related health issues.

Dinyar Contractor was a Padma Shrirecipient and a film and theatre actor of Parsi-Gujarati descent. From movies like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and 36 China Town to TV sitcoms like Khichdi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Do Aur Do Paanch, Teri Bhi Chup Meri Bhi Chup and Kabhi Idhar Kabhi Udhar, Dinyar Contractor has brought smiles to many with his comic role.

PM Narendra Modi expressed grief, with his tweet, “Padma ShriDinyar Contractor was special because he spread lots of happiness. His versatile acting brought smiles on several faces. Be it theatre, television or films, he excelled across all mediums. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers.” He also posted a picture with the late veteran actor.

Cabinet Minister SmritiIrani also tweeted, “He brought bursts of laughter with him wherever he went, he lit up the screen and our lives with his wit & charm. We will miss your presence Dinyarbhai. Rest in Peace Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor - theatre legend, actor par excellence.”

Singer Anup Jalota took to Twitter to offer his condolences. He wrote, “Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of Shri Dinyar Contractor ji. May his soul rest in peace.”

TV actress Delnaaz Irani wrote, “Extremely happy to share this news with you all, Dinyar uncle (Dinsu as we call him), my mentor & the one who introduced to me to the world of theatre,has received one of the most highest civilian decoration, The Padma Shri. Congratulations our dear Dinsu#DinyarContractor”

Other politicians to mourn his death are:

Ghanshyam Ojha wrote, “Saddened to learn about the demise of evergreen Television Actor & Padma Shri awardee " #DinyarContractor ", who started his television debut with a Gujarati Programe. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti”

Abhishek Singhvi tweeted, “Dinyar Contractor Padma Shri no more. He was a fantastic actor who made a great name in comic roles. RIP.”

Vijay Rupani wrote, “Saddened by the death of ShriDinyar Contractor - a well known Gujarati theatre artist. He always brought smile to our faces. My condolences to the family members.”

Vinod Tawde tweeted, “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of veteran actor and theatre legend Padmashri Dinyar Contractor. Renowned for his excellence comic timing and memorable character sketches, his passing is a loss a great talent. My condolences are with his family and loved ones. RIP!”

Harsh Sanghavi wrote, “An Actor par excellence "Dinyar Contractor" passes away today. Sad to learn about the demise of such great and Jolly soul. May God give strength to the family. RIP.”

