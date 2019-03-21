At 'PM Narendra Modi' Trailer Launch, Vivek Oberoi Responds Brilliantly When Asked If He'd Join Politics

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, who plays the lead role in the upcoming biopic on Narendra Modi, considers the Prime Minister to be an inspiration."I consider Modiji as an inspiration. Modiji is one of those personalities... if he decides something, if he is clear with his vision, he doesn't fear to achieve his goal. It is very inspirational," Vivek told the media here on Wednesday.Vivek was here along with the cast and crew of the film PM Narendra Modi for its trailer launch.After doing a whole film on him, did Vivek get to know Modi completely?"After a few initial meetings, I thought that I knew Mr. Modi. But then the film came to me and I started reading all the research material that our director gave to me. I realised that... forget me, I do not think even those people who are associated with him for years, know him well. I am very small to know him well."Recently, Vivek got involved in a controversy when an organisation did a sting operation on Bollywood celebrities who agreed to take money and post political content as their personal view on various social media platforms.Asked about the incident, he said: "All I want to say is that people who know the truth, they know it. People who do not know, does not matter to me."Is Vivek interested in joining politics?"Yes, you will see me as a politician... only on screen," he quipped.