PM Narendra Modi Trailer: Vivek Oberoi Warns Pakistan of Dire Consequences

The makers of PM Narendra Modi biopic have released the trailer of the film and it seems to capture all the major events of its protagonist's life. With Vivek Oberoi playing Modi, the film promises to showcase events from the PM's childhood and adolescence. It also goes on to explore his tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat.Oberoi talked to media about his role at an event on Monday. He said, "I consider Modiji as an inspiration. Modiji is one of those personalities... if he decides something, if he is clear with his vision, he doesn't fear to achieve his goal. It is very inspirational."He was speaking at the trailer launch of the film.After doing a whole film on him, did Vivek get to know Modi completely? "After a few initial meetings, I thought that I knew Mr. Modi. But then the film came to me and I started reading all the research material that our director gave to me. I realised that... forget me, I do not think even those people who are associated with him for years, know him well. I am very small to know him well."Recently, Vivek got involved in a controversy when an organisation did a sting operation on Bollywood celebrities who agreed to take money and post political content as their personal view on various social media platforms. Asked about the incident, he said, "All I want to say is that people who know the truth, they know it. People who do not know, does not matter to me."Is Vivek interested in joining politics?"Yes, you will see me as a politician... only on screen," he quipped.The film, directed by Omung Kumar, will hit the screens on April 5, 2019.(With inputs from IANS)