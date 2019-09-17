Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
4-min read

PM Narendra Modi Turns 69, Gets Wishes Galore from Bollywood Celebrities

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 69 on Tuesday, a motley of Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor took to social media to wish their inspiring leader.

IANS

Updated:September 17, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PM Narendra Modi Turns 69, Gets Wishes Galore from Bollywood Celebrities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses after paying tribute to former finance minister Arun Jaitley during a condolence meeting, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 69 on Tuesday, a motley of Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor took to social media to wish their "inspiring" leader "who walks the talk".

Here's what the celebrities have tweeted:

Actor Akshay Kumar unveiled the poster of the newly announced film "Mann Bairagi", based on Modi's life produced by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahaveer Jain.

He wrote: "Happy to present the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahaveer Jain's special feature, 'Mann Bairagi' on the defining moment of our PM's life on his birthday!"

Karan Johar: Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi... May our great country grow from strength to strength with your guidance and love...Best wishes for a productive and peaceful year ahead... Respectfully yours.

Anil Kapoor: Happy Birthday to our H'ble PM, Shri Narendra Modiji! Looking forward to another inspiring year with more uplifting measures aimed at making our country the best it can be! @narendramodi.

Ayushmann Khurrana: May God bless you and our nation with good health and happiness. Happy birthday @narendramodiji!

Anupam Kher: Happy Birthday Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodiji. May God give you long and healthy life. May you continue to lead our nation for many many years to come.

Ajay Devgn: Many happy returns of the day to the MAN who walks the talk with INDIA, @narendramodiji.

Sanjay Dutt: Wishing you the best of health & happiness on your birthday @narendramodiji. May our nation soar to greater heights year after year under your leadership and may you continue being the guiding light for India. Jai hind!

Arjun Kapoor: Your selfless dedication and hard work towards the country is what inspires all of us! Hope you have an amazing year ahead and so does our country through you... Wishing you a very happy birthday @narendramodiji.

Sophie Choudry: Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji. Wish you good health happiness on your special day Happy Birthday PM.

Suniel Shetty: Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji a very Happy Birthday! Thank you for inspiring and leading us by example... I pray for your long and healthy life.

Sunny Deol: Wish you a very happy birthday @narendramodiji May you continue to serve the nation with all the energy. Your dedication, commitment and vision of building a #NewIndia will always keep inspiring all of us.I pray for your long, healthy and prosperous life.

Vivek Anand Oberoi: Many many happy returns of the day to our beloved PM @narendramodiji. Here's a humble birthday wish from a proud Indian. Jai Hind.

Kapil Sharma: Wishing a very happy birthday to our honorable PM Shri @narendramodiji. May you always stay happy and healthy.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram