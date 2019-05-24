Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi LIVE Updates: Will Election Results Work in Favour of Modi Biopic?

The Modi biopic, which was set to release on April 11, was left hanging after the EC announced that the biopic could hit theatres only after May 19. The makers of the movie had said that pushing dates will lead to huge losses for the distributors both at home and offshore. However, it looks like the tables have turned as the film is seeing rising interest after the landslide win of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha 2019 polls.

CLICK TO READ | Demand for PM Narendra Modi biopic among exhibitors increases thanks to Modi wave: Trade expert