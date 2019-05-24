Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi LIVE Updates: Will Election Results Work in Favour of Modi Biopic?
News18.com | May 24, 2019, 11:12 AM IST
The results of General Elections 2019 came with Modi's landslide victory in the country and now, Bollywood is all set to take the political drama forward with the biopic, PM Narendra Modi, releasing today. The Vivek Oberoi starrer, directed by Omung Kumar, has been embroiled in a number of controversies.
The release date of PM Narendra Modi was pushed multiple times. The election commission had stated that the release of the movie before the election result is likely to tilt the balance in favour of a political party (BJP) while disturbing the level-playing field. It also pointed out that the movie has shown opposition parties (Congress and others) in a "poor light" and hence it should not be allowed to release until the elections are over.
Directed by Omung Kumar and starring Vivek Oberoi in the titular role, PM Narendra Modi will release tomorrow.
May 24, 2019 10:25 am (IST)
As counting progressed on May 23, a day before the release date of the Modi biopic, Vivek Oberoi released new posters of the film, which reflected the early signs of Modi's victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The slogan on the poster, 'Ab Koi Rok Nahi Sakta' was indicative of the fact that the film would finally get a release, as well as the landslide victory of the incumbent government.
India's Most Wanted is an action thriller directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, featuring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. The film is about tracking a terrorist in a secret mission and arresting him without firing bullets. This film also deals with a journey of Prabhat Kapoor's (played by Arjun Kapoor) life of action adventure.
May 24, 2019 9:54 am (IST)
PM Narendra Modi, directed by Omung Kumar and jointly produced by Suresh Oberoi, Sandip Ssingh, and Anand Pandit is based on the life of Narendra Modi, the 14th Prime Minister of India. The film stars Vivek Oberoi in the titular role.
Along with PM Narendra Modi, Arjun Kapoor starrer India's Most Wanted also hit theatres today. Inspired by true events, the Raj Kumar Gupta directorial unfolds the story of a mission that resulted in the capture of the country's most wanted terrorist, without firing a single bullet.
There's speculation that it is about militant group Indian Mujahideen's founder Yasin Bhatkal, who once topped Delhi Police's list of 15 most wanted terrorists. Bhatkal was arrested from the India-Nepal border after a joint operation by Bihar Police and intelligence agencies in August 2013.
Will PM Narendra Modi take down Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted, like the results of Lok Sabha Election 2019? Let's see what the trends predict.