PM Narendra Modi Writes a Letter To Ajay Devgn's Mother, Calls Veeru Devgan's Death a 'Great Loss'
In a letter to Ajay Devgn's mother Veena, the prime minister wrote that he is deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Veeru Devgan.
In a letter to Ajay Devgn's mother Veena, the prime minister wrote that he is deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Veeru Devgan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mourned the death of Bollywood action director Veeru Devgan, calling it "a great loss for the industry". In a letter to Ajay Devgn's mother Veena, Modi wrote, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Veeru Devgan who was widely respected for his outstanding work across various domains in the Hindi film industry. This is a great loss for the industry."
"Devgan worked as a stuntman, action choreographer, director, producer and more. This is the sign of a man who completely dedicated himself to his chosen field and hence, kept discovering new ways of contributing to it," the letter said.
Modi added that there was something deeply moving about people like Devgan, who took great risks to enthrall audiences in the era of no visual effects. Veeru Devgan, who directed action sequences for films such as Himmatwala, Mr. India, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Phool Aur Kaante, Dilwale and Laal Badshah, died on May 27. He was 85.
The letter further stated that Devgan was known for his "personal daredevilry, for pushing the limits as an action choreographer as well as being meticulous about the safety of his team".
"I convey my deepest condolences to Veeru Devgan's family, friends, admirers and the film industry as a whole. May he continue to inspire risk takers in the world because it is those who take risks that define the direction our world takes."
Ajay shared the letter on Twitter, saying, "My mother and the entire Devgan family are deeply touched and humbled in silence by this thoughtful gesture from our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thank you Sir."
