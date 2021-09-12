PM Narendra Modi Writes to Akshay Kumar Condoling His Mother Aruna Bhatia's Demise

Akshay Kumar lost his mother Aruna Bhatia on September 8. The actor cut short his film shoot in London and came back to India to be with his ailing mother who has passed away.

“My maa… Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti," he wrote on social media sharing the sad news of his mother’s demise. Film fraternity wrote on social media and extended their prayers and warm regards to the family. Later, some film industry colleagues were also seen visiting Akshay’s home.

Now, Akshay shared a picture of a letter PM Narendra Modi sent him to condole his mother’s demise. “Humbled by condolence messages on mom’s passing, thankful to all🙏🏻Grateful to hon’ble PM for this amazing gesture to take out time and express warm feelings for me and my late parents. These comforting words will stay with me forever," AKshay wrote sharing the letter with his fans.

In the letter, PM Modi lauded Akshay’s parents for raising a son like him. He also called him ‘one of India’s most admired and versatile actors.’ He also shared that he spoke with Akshay on the day of his mother’s death.

Meanwhile, Akshay has returned to shoot for his upcoming film with Bell Bottom director Ranjit M Tewari.

