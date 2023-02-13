PM Narendra Modi met with Doctor G star and social media star Shraddha Jain, better known Aiyyo Shraddha, along with Kannada stars Rishab Shetty and KGF Yash. The social media comedian took to Twitter and shared pictures from the meet. While the pictures are breaking the internet, Shraddha also revealed the adorable first word PM Modi told her when they met.

Taking to Twitter, Shraddha revealed, “Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’. I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!’ look. Thank you @PMOIndia!"

Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’. I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!’ look. Thank you @PMOIndia! pic.twitter.com/zBYexcy1I2— Aiyyo Shraddha (@AiyyoShraddha) February 13, 2023

The post received much love from many fans. “Seeing u thr is making me proud…I don’t know y ….guess bcoz u r so much a part of our life," a fan commented. “Love your content..Please make a video of PM meeting prep at your house with the parents character…it will be hilarious!! The mother character will have some choicest things to say," added a second fan.

“You have made your audiences proud. We have always felt so close to you watching your videos and laughing along. This is such an awe inspiring moment Always In Ying Yang Oscillation AIYYO!!!" a third fan wrote. “You are invited to meet him from Karnataka. That means you are one of the “prominent people" from the state. So proud of your achievement," a fourth fan wrote.

The Prime Minister was in Bengaluru to inaugurate Aero India 2023. He met with Shraddha, the Kantara star, the KGF actor, and the Kannada film producer before the inauguration ceremony. In the pictures that surfaced online, the stars were seen posing with PM Modi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here