PM Narendra Modi’s Swearing-In Brings Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar in One Frame
Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar have been attacking each other in the past but Narendra Modi's swearing-in as PM brought them together.
Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar have been attacking each other in the past but Narendra Modi's swearing-in as PM brought them together.
Filmmaker Karan Johar and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut were among the guests invited for Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in Delhi on Thursday. The two have been vocal about their dislike of each other’s functioning style in the past, but this occasion brought them together in one frame.
Photographer Viral Bhayani has posted a photograph on Instagram in which Kangana and Karan can be seen sharing the same frame. Actor-politician Rajinikanth is also a part of the photo. Filmmakers Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Siddharth Roy Kapur can also be seen in the photo.
Kangana, a day before flying to Delhi for the ceremony, told the media, "Best wishes to Prime Minister. Hope he will be able to do everything with ease and grace. There are a lot of expectations associated with him... So all my best wishes for him that whatever goals he has set for himself, he reaches all of them."
The Manikarnika actress has been vocal about her support to Modi. She said, "My support is always with him, but he is a Prime Minister who is loved and supported by the entire nation. His win is entirely (a result of) his own hard work. We can only appreciate him. So congratulations to him."
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, whose last movie was titled Mere Pyaare Prime Minister, landed in Delhi on Thursday. He told IANS, "Today, the honourable Prime Minister and his cabinet will take an oath to serve our country. I am humbled to be a part of this historic moment. The question is not what we expect from them. The question is what each Indian will do for their Motherland."
(With inputs from IANS)
