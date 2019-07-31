PMModiOnDiscovery Tops Twitter Trends, Arjun Kapoor Can’t Wait to See the Man Vs Wild Special

The news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi making an appearance on Discovery Channel's popular show Man Vs Wild has taken social media by storm.

It all started with adventurer and television presenter Edward Michael Grylls’ tweet on Monday announcing that Modi will be appearing in a special episode, shot in the Jim Corbett National Park. It will throw light on wildlife conservation and issues related to environmental change.

People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/MW2E6aMleE — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 29, 2019

With over 1.2 billion impressions on the micro-blogging site in just two days, #PMModiOnDiscovery is said to be one of the most used hashtags on Twitter to promote a television show ever.

In less than 12 hours since the tweet was first shared, the hashtag reached 728 million people through over 2,04,200 mentions by more than 2,06,200 users as per the data from global media intelligence firm Meltwater.

#PMModiOnDiscovery was the top trend in India on the day of announcement. The trend also made waves globally, becoming the top three trends.

Even Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank Modi for his efforts to raise awareness about wildlife conservation. Sharing a video of himself, he wrote, “Got to hand it over to PM @narendramodi ji, as he ventures into the wilderness of India along with @beargrylls in #ManvsWild. Can’t wait to watch his new avatar on 12th Aug at 9 pm on @discoverychannelin. #PMModiOnDiscovery.”

Talking about featuring on the show, the PM earlier said in a statement, “For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature, I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it.

“For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India’s rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature. It was a great experience spending time in the jungle once again, this time with Bear, who is blessed with indefatigable energy and quest to experience nature at its purest.”

Modi will appear in the Man Vs Wild episode on August 12.

Sir, it was an honour to share an adventure with you! Let’s keep up our mission of spreading the positive message of conservation & protecting our planet. @worldscouting @narendramodi https://t.co/MaeNp8MYEM — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 29, 2019

