English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Poem Penned by Narendra Modi to be Used in Web Series on His Life
A poem penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been used in "Modi: The Journey Of A Common Man", which is a 10-part series based on his life.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
Loading...
A poem penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been used in "Modi: The Journey Of A Common Man", which is a 10-part series based on his life.
"When we were researching on our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we came across beautifully written, thought-provoking poems written by him and felt that we must use one of his poems," the series' director Umesh Shukla said in a statement.
"So we used the poem ‘Shyam Ke Rogan Rele' and it has turned to be a hummable song."
The director has got the permission to use it in the Eros Now series and will present a song based on the poem.
The story of the series begins with 12-year-old Narendra and traverses through his teenage years and youth to becoming the Prime Minister of India. Actors Faisal Khan, Ashish Sharma and Mahesh Thakur play his part to depict the different stages of his life.
The original series is written by Mihir Bhuta and Radhika Anand. Each episode ranges between 35 and 40 minutes highlighting many incidents that made him devote his life in the service of the country.
"When we were researching on our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we came across beautifully written, thought-provoking poems written by him and felt that we must use one of his poems," the series' director Umesh Shukla said in a statement.
"So we used the poem ‘Shyam Ke Rogan Rele' and it has turned to be a hummable song."
The director has got the permission to use it in the Eros Now series and will present a song based on the poem.
The story of the series begins with 12-year-old Narendra and traverses through his teenage years and youth to becoming the Prime Minister of India. Actors Faisal Khan, Ashish Sharma and Mahesh Thakur play his part to depict the different stages of his life.
The original series is written by Mihir Bhuta and Radhika Anand. Each episode ranges between 35 and 40 minutes highlighting many incidents that made him devote his life in the service of the country.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Poem Penned by Narendra Modi to be Used in Web Series on His Life
- Hackers Awarded $35000, Tesla Model 3 for Exposing Vehicle System Error
- IPL 2019 | Gayle Quickly Slips into Universe Boss Mode in New Season
- IPL 2019 | It was Pretty Instinctive: Ashwin on Buttler Run Out
- Avengers Endgame: AR Rahman Creates India's Marvel Anthem
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results