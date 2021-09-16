Poet-lyricist Prasoon Joshi Turns 50: A Look at His Bollywood Journey

Indian poet, lyricist, screenwriter, marketer, and more Prasoon Joshi is celebrating his 50th birthday today. Prasoon is a renowned name nationally and internationally. He is now the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Besides Bollywood, he is much-loved by poets across the country. His talent and his love towards poetry and arts, has left an imprint on the industry.

The writer was born in Uttarakhand on September 16, 1971. Prasoon Joshi started writing at the age of 17 and published his first book ‘Main Aur Woh’ at the same age.

On his birthday, let’s have a look at his Bollywood journey:

Prasoon made his debut in Bollywood as a film lyricist in 2001 with Rajkumar Santoshi’s movie Lajja. The film became a hit and that led to getting him another project with Yash Chopra’s Hum Tum. After that, there was no stopping Prasoon Joshi. The writer then contributed to many successful films, including Rang De Basanti, Fanna Taare Zameen Par, Black and Delhi 6.

He also became a dialogue writer in 2006, when he wrote dialogues for Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti. He was honoured with the Filmfare Best Lyricist Award for the song Chand Sifarish from the movie Fanaa and for Maa song from Taare Zameen Par. Both the songs are still on the favourite song list of many.

Prasoon has won many awards and accolades; it’s kind of become a regular thing for him. Prasoon for his work has bagged the prestigious National Award twice. First, for the movie Taare Zameen Par and second for Chittagong.

Prasoon wrote the script of the award-winning film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which chronicles Indian track and field athlete Milkha Singh. In 2015, he was honoured with Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award of India for his contribution in the field of Art and Literature.

