'Poetic and Pleasant': Twitter Lauds Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur's Sita Ramam

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna’s highly-anticipated film Sita Ramam has hit the theatres in three languages — Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Sita Ramam has been co-written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Swapna and Ashwini Dutt under Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanti Movies banners.

The film has been receiving good reviews from the fans and everyone is praising Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur’s chemistry. Dulquer essays the role of lieutenant Ram and Mrunal Thakur plays his love interest, Sita. Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Afreen, who searches for Ram and Sita in the different periods.

After watching the film, one tweeted, “Sita Ramam Overall a Pretty Good Poetic Love Story that works for the most part The visuals and the technical values are top notch. DQ did well and Mrunal completely steals the show. Flipside, the pacing and length feel tedious at parts and could be crisper. Rating: 3/5.”

“Sita Ramam. People May blame me but I’m saying that no one from Tollywood can do justice to Ram role. Perfect selection from other industries. 5/5 BLOCKBUSTER SITHARAMAM,” wrote another.

Another one tweeted, “Sita Ramam. Very good 1st half with a great reveal at the Interval. DQ and Mrunal were lovely and Subtle comedy works well. The casting was perfect along with excellent production values.”

One more review reads, “Beautiful and poetic second half. Very well written by Hanu – he followed his passion. DQ and Mrunal were very good in the second half. Songs, BGM, dialogues and emotion were spot on. A below avg first half followed by a brilliant 2nd half. Let’s see how it does at the BO Sita Ramam.”

Praising the cast and film, one wrote, “One word review: – Blockbuster One of the best movies ever made in Romantic genre. A perfect love story with mixed emotions. Dulquer Salmaan Played his role in a fantastic way. Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur played a fantastic character.”

“Sita Ramam. Decent first half followed by good second half…liked the visuals and soothing music… Dulquer Salmaan looked too cute. Mrunal Thakur best role till date.. Grab your popcorn and watch this poetic and pleasant love story.”

Despite the craze of the film, Sita Ramam has been banned in gulf countries for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

