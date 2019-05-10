English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pokemon Detective Pikachu Movie Review: Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith’s Film is Worth Watching
Planning to watch Pokemon Detective Pikachu this weekend? Read our review first.
The poster of Pokemon Detective Pikachu. (Image: Instagram/Pokemon Detective Pikachu)
Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Director: Rob Letterman
Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy and Rita Ora
For those uninitiated, Pokemon is a media game franchise centred on cute fictional pocket creatures, who are often caught by humans and trained for battle against each other for sport. The franchise ranges from TV show, card games to video games, manga and smartphone apps.
This film's narrative begins with introducing us to Tim Goodman (Justice Smith), an insurance executive who once wanted to be a Pokemon trainer and is now not too keen on having a Pokemon partner.
After a mysteriously freak accident in which he loses his father, Tim lands in Ryme City, a futuristic metropolis, where Pokemons and humans live in harmony, side-by-side. Tim is here to collect his estranged father's belongings and much of the action of the film takes place here, where Tim's father once lived.
At his father's apartment, Tim meets his father's Pokemon partner Pikachu (voiced by Ryan Reynolds), a yellow and black furry rabbit-cum-rodent like Pokemon. There, he also stumbles upon a mysterious vial that contains some purple fluid.
With the help of Pikachu and a wide-eyed, ambitious cable-news intern Lucy Stevens (Kathryn Newton), Tim investigates his father's death and learns about the genetically-engineered Mewtwo, whose mystical powers threaten all within Ryme City. How he solves the mystery forms the crux of the tale.
On the performance front, Smith is sincere as the dull and uninspired Tim. Newton, accompanied by her partner Pokemon Psyduck, is charming as the plucky reporter Lucy. However, she brings a jarring cartoon-like enthusiasm to her role which makes her seem totally out of place.
While Bill Nighy excels as the wheelchair bound, wacko billionaire entrepreneur and visionary creator of Ryme City, Ken Watanabe is perfunctory as Lieutenant Hide Yoshida, the stone-faced police officer with little narrative purpose.
The highlight of the casting is Ryan Reynolds, who with his vibrant voice makes the animated Pikachu interesting, cute and loveable.
Visually, with its neon-noir-ish frames, dimly-lit cinematography and old school visual elements, Pokemon Detective Pikachu appears to be heavily inspired from earlier live-action-animated comedies. However, the animations and CGI placed in the live-action setting lack textural finesse.
Overall, director Rob Letterman's film is not an unpleasant experience. But with a plot that is absurdly ridiculous, chaotic and lacking punch-packed Pokemon moments, the film is definitely a disappointing fare, even for the loyal fans of the franchise.
However, if you intend to just see Pokemon characters brought to life with CGI, this film is worth your ticket price.
Rating: 2.5
Review by Troy Ribeiro
