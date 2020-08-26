Poker-Faced Kartik Aaryan Joins Viral Social Media Trend to Ask 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha'

Over the weekend netizens have been obsessed with the auto-tuned video of Kokilaben in a clipping from the serial 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya'. And now, actor Kartik Aaryan has joined the viral trend to repeat the question everyone is asking these days, "Rasode mein kaun tha?"

The clip of Kokilaben went viral last week, after a music producer called Yashraj Mukhate, a singer-producer from Aurangabad, converted a small scene from the show into a hilarious music video. Ever since, the clip has been shared all over social media.

Kartik posted a photo of himself posing with joined palms, and wrote in the caption, "Please bata do... Rasode mein kaun tha."

His Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar commented, "Shoot karte huve toh rasode mein, sirf main thi #tb #patipatniaurwoh 😉 @kartikaaryan."

View this post on Instagram Please bata do 🙏🏻 Rasode mein kaun tha A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Aug 26, 2020 at 1:12am PDT

The Kokilaben rap was shared on Mukhate's Instagram page. He took a conversation between Kokilaben Modi, her daughter-in-law Gopi Bahu and her sister-in-law Rashi, and changed the intense conversation into a rap video. It shows Kokilaben accusing Rashi of a conspiracy and scolding Gopi Bahu. He auto-tuned the dialogues of the scene, in which Kokila is inquiring who was in the kitchen.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya was a virally popular Hindiu serial that tracked the life of a Gujarati joint family that laid stress on family values and 'sanskaar'.

A few days back, actress-politician Smriti Irani too shared the rap video on social media. Irani re-posted the original video by Mukhate, writing, "Kya se kya ho gaya dekhte dekhte."

Read: Kokilaben’s Funny Rap Version of Scolding Gopi Bahu has Caught Smriti Irani’s Attention Too