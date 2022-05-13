Police Case Against Kamal Haasan For 'Lyrics Targetting Union Govt'

It’s been only a day since Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram’s first song, Pathala Pathala, was released and it has already sparked controversy over “offensive lyrics" that were deemed against the central government. Now, a police case has been filed against Kamal by a social activist Selvam, who has alleged that Pathala Pathala mocks the central government and divides people.

The case was filed at the Police Commissioner’s office in Chennai against the Tamil Star. Resultantly, the team of Vikram has been asked to remove the lyrics.

Selvam also filed a petition at the Madras High court demanding a ban on Vikram’s release.

Meanwhile, notwithstanding the controversy, the Pathala Pathala song is doing exceptionally well and has garnered more than 1 crore views since its release. Kamal’s fans were delighted to see their star perform some brilliant steps even at the age of 67.

The foot tapping music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and Kamal’s electrifying moves have been loved by everyone.

Vikram, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is all set for a theatrical release on June 3 this year. Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Antony Varghese, Arjun Das and others comprise the star cast of this film. According to reports, Vijay will play the antagonist in the film.

Kamal plays the role of a retired police officer handling some crucial assignments. Vikram will release across India and has been bankrolled by Raajkamal Films International.

The anticipation for the film increased after the satellite rights of Vikram were sold for a staggering Rs 112 crore.

