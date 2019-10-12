Police Case Against Payal Rohatgi Over Objectionable Comments on Facebook Video

Police in Rajasthan have registered a case against TV actress and reality star Payal Rohatgi for making objectionable comments in a video against the family of freedom fighter Motilal Nehru as well as "defaming" the wife of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The complaint was filed by Youth Congress leader Charmesh Sharma and the case was registered under sections 66 and 67 of the IT Act.

Sharma alleged that Rohatgi has insulted Motilal Nehru by making false allegations against his wife to defame her. She had also insulted Jawaharlal Nehru by levelling false charges over his wife's character as well, he alleged.

The complainant in the FIR said that the video which is still on Facebook was posted on September 21 and it can hamper India's relations with other nations as it posts objectionable comments with pictures in the context of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's death.

Recently she was also slammed on social media for calling Bigg Boss contestant jobless. Apart from passing demeaning remarks on actors Ameesha Patel, Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla, Payal also called herself jobless.

"Ram Ram ji. Actors like #AmeeshaPatel #Koenamitra #RashmiDesai #SidarthShukla #AbuMalik all are jobless at present... So they decided to do Bigg Boss 13 for money. Others are irrelevant who just need fame so must have come free of cost. I was also jobless when I went to Bigg Boss," Payal wrote in a tweet.

Payal particpated in the second season of Bigg Boss. During her stay in the house, she was mostly in news for her romantic involvement with her fellow contestant Rahul Mahajan.

