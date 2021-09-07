Police Complaint Against YouTuber Carry Minati for ‘Objectionable Content Against Women’

Carry Minati, the biggest YouTuber in India, has been accused of making derogatory remarks against women in his roast videos. A Delhi-based lawyer, Gaurav Gulati, has filed a complaint against Carry Minati, whose real name is Ajay Nagar, at the Civil Lines police station. The criminal complaint has been registered under sections 354, 509, 293, and 3/6/7, pertaining to the “indecent representation of women."

In his complaint, Gulati has accused the YouTuber of “making sexually coloured remarks against women, publishing objectionable content on his Youtube, roasting and representing women in an indecent manner and publishing obscene language and gestures regarding women" on his channel. Below is the link to advocate Gulati’s tweet.

#carryminati Today I have filed Criminal #Complaint against CARRYMINATI YOUTUBER(AJEY NAGAR)U/s 354A/509/293/IPC,SEC.3/6/7 OF INDECENT REPRESENTATION OF WOMEN ACT,1986 AND SEC.67 OF IT ACT,2008 at DCP(North Delhi)for making outrageous remarks about #women on his Channel pic.twitter.com/gdXg4RC3jL— GAURAV GULATI (@Adv_Gulati1) September 6, 2021

Gulati has also tagged several news channels in his tweet. Carry Minati is a popular YouTuber with 31.9 million subscribers. The 20-year-old, who is India’s biggest YouTuber, started his career with game commentaries, but later went on to create roast videos, which shot him to popularity overnight. Some of his most famous videos are “Marry Your Dream Partner”, “The Awesome Place We Call school” and “Film the Flare”. He started uploading videos on YouTube when he was only ten years old, according to Republic.

According to reports, he is going to soon make his Bollywood debut with the Amitabh Bachhan and Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Mede’. Rakulpreet also stars in the film.

