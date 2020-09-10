Police Complaint Filed Against Kangana Ranaut for Defaming Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray in FB Post

Bombay High Court lawyer Nitin Mane has filed a police complaint against Kangana Ranaut for defaming Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He refers to a Facebook post by Kangana dating September 9, in which she allegedly links 'movie mafia' with the government of the state. The complaint has been registered with the Vikhroli police station.

The complaint is filed under section 499 of the Indian Penal Court (IPC) and relates to criminal defamation.

On Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished the office of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in Pali Hill area citing illegal modifications. The actress had tweeted photographs of the BMC demolishing and had also reacted to it.

The Bombay High Court later passed a stay order on the demolition. Till the stay came, a significant portion of Kangana's office premises from the inside and outside appeared to have been razed with massive bulldozers, JCBs, and other heavy equipment.

The BMC Executive Engineer ordered the action after saying he was "satisfied that the (illegal) works were being carried out and the actress had failed to produce the permissions/approvals/sanction for it as per BMC laws", and warned that the actress could face imprisonment of between one month to one year plus penalties.

(With IANS inputs)