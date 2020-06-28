Police Investigating 'Every Angle' of Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Records 27 Statements

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise created shockwaves in the country. Many of his fans and well-wishers have expressed their grief by demanding justice for the actor.

Fans are also demanding to know if it is a case of murder being covered up even though both the post-mortem and autopsy had stated that the cause of death was "asphyxiation due to hanging."

Now, Mumbai Police has issued a statement clarifying the status of the case. Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe who is in charge of Zone 9 has issued a statement.

It reads, "Bandra police has recorded statements of 27 people so far in the #SushantSinghRajput's death case. We've got his detailed post-mortem report & doctors have clearly mentioned asphyxia due to hanging as cause of his death."

We are investigating the reason behind his suicide from every angle: Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). #Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2020

The DCP further stated, "We are investigating the reason behind his suicide from every angle: Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)."

Recently, Yash Raj Films' Shanoo Sharma was spotted at the Bandra station to record her statement. Many other high-profile members from big production houses are reported to give their statements to the police.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14,2020. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Follow @News18Movies for more