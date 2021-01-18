Police Protection at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Home Amid Tandav Controversy

Saif Ali Khan's latest release Tandav, a political thriller web series, has stirred up a controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Political leaders have taken offence to the content portrayed in the series and filed a complaint with the I&B minister, while an FIR has been lodged against the series' makers in Lucknow.

Amid mounting controversy around the show, police personnel were spotted stationed outside Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan's home. The actress is pregnant and the couple is expecting the arrival of their second child soon.

The couple is also in the process of shifting homes currently. Saif and his family have bought a new house near the old one and members of their staff were also seen moving household items into the new house on Sunday amid the police presence. The new building is just walk away from their old home.

An FIR has been lodged against Ali Abbas Jafar and Gaurav Solanki, the director and writer of the web series 'Tandav' respectively, for allegedly depicting Hindu gods in a bad light 'which could lead to religious flare-ups'. The FIR also named Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra and another unnamed person.

"A police team from Hazratganj will leave for Mumbai to investigate and interrogate those named in the FIR on Monday," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, central zone, Somen Barma.

Earlier, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had summoned Amazon Prime Video officials in India in connection with the controversy around the web series. On Sunday, BJP MLA Ram Kadam lodged a complaint against the makers of Tandav at the Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai, and urged authorities to take “strict action” against the actors, producers and director of the show.

BJP MP Manoj Kotak, meanwhile, wrote a letter to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, asking for a ban on Tandav and a regulatory authority for OTT platforms at large.