Police Recover 2 Hand Grenades, Empty Cartridges From Abandoned Property in Gurugram

Gurugram police on Tuesday raided an abandoned residence in the city’s Sector 31 area and recovered some explosives. Two grenades, 15 practise grenades, 43 long-range empty cartridges, and an eight-foot-long bicat strip were recovered from the residence.

At around 9.30 am, authorities received information that a hand grenade was discovered in an unoccupied property.

The bomb disposal squad and the dog squad were called in, the area was blocked off and inhabitants of surrounding properties were requested to abandon their homes. Senior police personnel, including DCP (East), DCP (Crime), Crime Branch officials, and officials from Sector 40 police station also arrived.

One hand grenade was diffused after a controlled explosion in the four-foot-deep trench around the residence, according to the report.

Following a tip-off about hidden weapons and ammunition inside the property, the police conducted a huge search operation.

DCP Gurugram East Virender Vij stated, “We had received word that ammunition was hidden in an abandoned house in Sector 31. An operation has been initiated by the explosives disposal unit and various police squads. The bomb disposal team is following protocol, and we won’t know anything until their investigation is through."

The police are collaborating with HUDA officials to find the owner of the residence. The property is only a few meters from a CNG station where three employees were hacked to death with sharp weapons in the early hours of Monday. It happened at approximately 2:40 am when they were attacked with sharp weapons. The deceased were identified as Bhupendra, Pushpendra, and Naresh — all from Uttar Pradesh.

