Police Summons Rhea Chakraborty's Brother in Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide Case: Report

Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has been under investigation by the Mumbai Police. They have reportedly interrogated 27 people so far, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was a close friend of the actor.

According to the latest reports, the police have summoned Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty for questioning. According to entertainment portal Peeping Moon, Showik will have to give a statement about Vividrage Rhealityx, the artificial intelligence, mixed reality and experiential technology company that was started in September 2019 with Sushant, Rhea and himself as partners.

Mumbai Police issued a statement recently clarifying the status of the case. Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe who is in charge of Zone 9 issued a statement that read, "Bandra police has recorded statements of 27 people so far in the #SushantSinghRajput's death case. We've got his detailed post-mortem report & doctors have clearly mentioned asphyxia due to hanging as cause of his death."



Yash Raj Films' Shanoo Sharma was spotted at the Bandra station to record her statement. Rhea, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi and Radhika Nihalani from the late actor's PR team have also been questioned by the agencies. Many other high-profile members from big production houses are reported to give their statements to the police.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14,2020. He was 34.