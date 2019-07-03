Police to Arrest Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestants Vanitha Vijaykumar, Meera Mithun From Inside the House?

Reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 3, hosted by Kamal Haasan, has been in the news ever since it started. The show has again made headlines because of two of its participants, Vanitha Vijaykumar and Meera Mithun.

If reports are to be believed, both Vanitha and Meera have been charged in different cases. While a case with the Telangana police has been registered against Vanitha over alleged kidnapping, model-actor Meera Mithun has been charged with money laundering in a case with the Teynampet police. It is being said that the police might enter the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house soon to arrest both the actresses.

As per the information being reported so far, the Telangana police have approached the Chennai police for help in investigating the case of kidnapping against Vanitha, which was filed by her ex-husband Anand Rajan. In February this year, Rajan filed a complaint against the actress for not allowing him to meet their daughter. He has now alleged that Vanitha kidnapped their daughter from Hyderabad, brought her to Chennai and has kept her in hiding for months.

The couple got married in 2007 and divorced each other in 2012, with the custody of their daughter going to Rajan. The actress might reportedly have to leave the show in between for the case filed with Telangana Police.

On the other hand, actress Meera Mithun has been charged with money laundering in a police complaint filed by a designer in Tamil Nadu on May 24. The designer has alleged that Meera cheated her by using the Miss Tamil Nadu title. She mentioned that Meera allegedly borrowed Rs 50,000 from her and did not return it. Meera won the title in 2016.

While Bigg Boss 3 started on June 23, Meera Mithun became the latest contestant to enter the house on June 25, two days after the show began.

