Polish nationalists and LGBT activists face off in Warsaw

WARSAW Hundreds of Polish nationalists and defenders of LGBT rights faced off against each other on opposite sides of a street in central Warsaw on Sunday.

The nationalists burnt a rainbow flag, while the LGBT activists painted one on the street. The groups shouted abuse at each other, separated by a line of several police vans and dozens of policemen.

The nationalists’ gathering was organised by a far-right movement All-Poland Youth, whose former leader, Krzysztof Bosak, won nearly 7% in the first round of a presidential election in June.

“This is a toxic ideology, dangerous, revolutionary and radical,” Bosak said in a speech during the gathering.

Gay rights were part of the most recent election campaign in Poland, a staunchly Catholic country, and the issue is still divisive.

President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, won re-election in July. During the campaign he had compared what he called LGBT “ideology” to communist doctrine, sparking criticism at home and abroad. [nL8N2DQ082]

Also Watch B.E F.A.S.T : Doctors Spread Awareness On Stroke Prevention, It's Symptoms & Care | CNN News18

Since then there have been numerous protests by LGBT activists in Warsaw, including a massive one earlier this month when several thousand people demanded the release of an LGBT activist accused of hanging rainbow banners over statues and damaging an anti-abortion campaigner’s van. [nL8N2FA0B9]

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor