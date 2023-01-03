Politician-filmmaker Seeman Offers his Take on Rajnikanth's 'Former Superstar' Debate

For over four decades, Rajinikanth has been one of Tamil cinema’s most prominent figures. With his natural charm and swag, he still competes with younger actors. His recent films may not have done well at the box office, but his fan base remains strong. A recent incident demonstrated that his fans remain devoted to this legendary actor and won’t tolerate any negative remarks made about him.

According to journalist Bismi, actor Rajini was a former superstar, and Vijay is today’s superstar. This infuriated Rajini fans, who then protested in front of Bismi’s house.

Meanwhile, politician-filmmaker Seeman has issued a statement condemning the incident. “Superstar’s place in Tamil Nadu is not permanent for anyone; it changes with each era and generation," he said.

Thiagaraja Bhagavatar was the leading star of the Tamil film industry in its early days. MGR was the superstar after that, he said. Even during his political heyday as Chief Minister MGR, Rajinikanth was celebrated as the top star on screen.

Vijay is at his best because the current generation is extremely likeable, Seeman added.

He said, “Thalaiva’s fans, in my opinion, are experienced, matured, matured, and enlightened. However, only a few of them are like that. Threats are both regrettable and upsetting. Such actions are in no way acceptable. Sir Rajinikanth would not approve of this. Such actions will tarnish Sir Rajinikanth’s name and fame. As a result, I respectfully request that his fans refrain from engaging in such activities.”

