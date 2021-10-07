Politics At The Forefront Of Telugu Film Industry’s MAA Elections This Year

The upcoming elections of Movies Artistes Association - the apex body of Telugu cinema industry - will see actors Prakash Raj and Vishnu Manchu in a direct fight for the president’s post. The elections will be held on October 10 for 26 posts including vice-presidents, secretaries and treasurer. Over the years, the MAA elections have gained assembly elections-like coverage due to increased politics, dissent, friction and difference of opinions among panel members.

Prakash Raj has alleged that Manchu and his family were trying unethical means to tilt the elections in his favour. Manchu is considered close to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh. The 39-year-old actor later hit back at Raj and warned him against dragging his family into petty politics, reported Times of India.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah clarified that the YSRCP government has nothing to do with the MAA elections. Venkataramaiah, who is also known as Nani, distanced the state government and the ruling party from the MAA elections.

Prakash Raj thanked the Chief Minister and Nani for the clarification. He took to Twitter and shared the video of Nani with the caption, “Thank you honourable chief minister YS Jagan Garu and honourable minister Perni Nanu garu.. much obliged.”

#MAAElections 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 thank you honourable chief minister YS Jagan Garu and honourable minister PERNI NANI garu.. much obliged #Respect pic.twitter.com/uEc4YugpwP— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 4, 2021

According to News Minute, Prakash Raj was earlier accused of getting support from the Andhra Pradesh government for the MAA elections. The actor had slammed his rival group for the allegations, and criticised those dragging the names of politicians in the elections.

Even as the Andhra government distanced itself from MAA elections, the issue of ticket pricing could still play out during the voting. Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has continuously attacked the state government over its plans to launch an online state-run portal to book movie tickets.

