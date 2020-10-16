Politics Continues Over Film Industry's Location, Aditya Narayan Denies Bankruptcy

Politics has now begun in Maharashtra over murmurs of shifting of the Hindi film industry out of Mumbai, to Uttar Pradesh. Yesterday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray issued a statement saying attempts were being made to malign and shift the Hindi film industry and the same will not be tolerated.

The statement assumes significance since it is for the first time the CM has spoken over the ongoing probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.

Aditya Narayan has refuted reports claiming that he has gone bankrupt and is having a tough time to make ends meet. Earlier this week it was reported the singer, actor and TV show host has eaten into his savings during the government enforced shutdown and withdrew all money invested in mutual funds to survive. He said with only 18K in his bank account, he will have to sell off his motorbike if he does not start working soon.

Quashing such reports, Aditya told Indian Express that sitting at home for months without work did impact him like many others, but he is not bankrupt.

Actor Anupam Kher has taken a sly dig at filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for not tagging him on a tweet marking the celebration of 22 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

As Karan Johar's debut directorial clocked 22 years, Dharma Productions shared a clip from the 1998 hit romance drama and tweeted, "Pyaar + Dosti & a whole lot of nostalgia for a story that changed generations to come! Celebrating #22YearsOfKKHH! Star-struck #KuchKuchHotaHai @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @iamsrk @itsKajolD #RaniMukerji #KKHH."

Political parties and others in Tamil Nadu are demanding actor Vijay Sethupathi to decline the opportunity to play lead role in Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic "800". The Sri Lankan spinner Muralitharan a Tamil by birth has taken 800 test wickets and hence the movie is named as "800". He married a Chennai girl.

The recent announcement of the movie project has created a controversy with political parties and others like Tamil movie Director Bharathirajaa asking actor Sethupathi to refuse to play the lead role.

Dharma Productions' former employee Kshitij Prasad's bail application hearing has been adjourned till October 21. He was arrested by the NCB on September 26 in a drugs probe related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Prior to his arrest, his house was searched and the NCB claimed to have recovered a used "joint". Certain documents and electronic gadgets were received too from his house.

Fans of the actor were in a state of confusion after Shweta Singh deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Wednesday. She had temporarily deactivated her social media accounts, and they were subsequently restored. Later, she offered an explanation with a statement shared on Twitter apologising to Sushant's fans.

