Pongal Biggies Varisu and Thunivu To Screen Separately in Certain Areas

The Pongal holiday will see a box office battle between Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. Social media is buzzing a lot about the two high-profile projects. The audience is quite receptive to both Vijay and Ajith. Earlier film producer, actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin stated the screen-sharing arrangement of the two high-budget films.

The producer stated during a press conference that he did not have the right to give any movie extra screens. The movie that will perform better after two weekends will get the extra screen for the profit of the theatre owners. He added that it will be intriguing to watch the duel of two box office giants. The movie will receive a larger share if it performs better. Now the film distributors of Varisu and Thunivu from the Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli areas have agreed to separately screen the movies in these areas.

The cast of Varisu, which Vamsi directed, includes Vijay, Rashmika Mandana, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, Sarath Kumar, Jayasudha, Prabhu, Shaam, Meka Srikanth, and Sangeeta Krish. Vijay’s initial glance at Varisu was filled with a steely, stern expression. He was wearing a grey plaid three-piece suit. Consequently, the phrase The Boss Returns was circulating on social platforms.

It is anticipated that Vijay’s first Telugu film will be a gripping family drama. The movie will air on Pongal in 2023. Varisu will be dubbed in various languages. For the first time, Rashmika and Vijay will appear together on screen. Ranjithame, Thalapathy Vijay’s first single from the film, was recently made available. The song is well-liked and within 20 hours reached 10 million views on YouTube.

Vinoth is the film’s director, and Boney Kapoor is the producer. In the first look poster, Ajith is seen relaxing in a recliner while holding a gun. The picture also shows the actor wearing an ear stud and a big white beard.

Although the first look poster does not reveal Thunivu’s character or other details, it appears that the film will be another swashbuckling adventure from Ajith. The moniker also evokes the famed personal features of his earlier works Vivegam, Veeram, and Valimai. The movies Valimai and Nerkonda Paaravai saw Ajith and H Vinoth previously collaborating; Thunivu is their third project together.

Read all the Latest Movies News here