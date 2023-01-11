Pongal Came Early With Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu And Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu

Movie buffs are witnessing one of the biggest box office clashes in the history of Tamil cinema. Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu opened in theatres across Tamil Nadu on January 11. Ardent fans of both stars are every bit excited to find out which film beats the other at the ticket booth.

As of now, there is no clarity on the opening-day collection of both films. Varisu and Thunivu were welcomed with grand gestures by fans. This is not the first time that Vijay and Ajith’s movies locked horns at the box office. But the debate about who’s the bigger star between the two has added more fuel to this box office clash.

Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu is a story of a criminal mastermind, who performs heists in banks across Chennai along with an anonymous team. However, nobody knows their real motive. The action thriller’s cast also boasts of Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veera, Bagavathi Perumal, Mamathi Chari, Chirag Jani, Prem Kumar, Mahanadi Shankar and GP Muthu

Watch the Thunivu trailer here:

Ahead of Thunivu’s release, the city of Bengaluru gave a grand floral welcome to the Tamil film. Along with adorning the city with posters of Thunivu, Ajith Kumar’s fans also created a garland reportedly worth Rs 7 lakh. The video was shared on Twitter just a day before Thunivu’s grand premiere. The tweet read, “Rs 7 lakh 35 thousand Worth Ring Garland from My Team Bangalore City Kingmakers, for Thunivu… Celebrations Tomorrow.”

7 lakhs 35 Worth Ring Garland thousand from My Team Bangalore city Kingmakers , @BangaloreMakers for #Thunivu #Ajithkumar𓃵 #AK62Celebrations Tomorrow 🎆 pic.twitter.com/SN5AHpixAI— BangaloreCityKingMakers (@BangaloreMakers) January 9, 2023

On the other hand, we have Vamshi Paidipally’s Varisu, starring Thalapathy Vijay. Giving tough competition to Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, the family actioner also opened to packed theatres. The film’s plot focuses on a man whose life turns upside down following the mysterious death of his billionaire foster father.

Watch the Varisu trailer here:

Besides Vijay, Varisu stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The star cast of the film also includes Jayasudha, Shaam, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Ganesh Venkatraman, Khushbu, Yogi Babu, Samyuktha Shanmughanathan and SJ Suryah.

