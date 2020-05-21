MOVIES

Ponmagal Vandhal Trailer: Get Ready For A High-action Legal Drama in Jyothika's Next

Ponmagal Vandhal Trailer: Get Ready For A High-action Legal Drama in Jyothika's Next

The trailer of actress Jyothika's upcoming film Ponmagal Vandhal has managed to grab all the limelight for the intense storyline, revealing the struggles of an honest defense lawyer.

The makers of Tamil courtroom drama Ponmagal Vandhal have dropped the film's trailer on Thursday. The film is directed by debutant JJ Fredrick.


Soon after its release, the Ponmagal Vandhal trailer managed to grab all the limelight for the intense storyline, revealing the struggles of an honest lawyer, played by Jyothika. The two-minute-long trailer looks promising and it has raised the expectations bar.


The movie depicts the story of a lawyer who tries to bring justice to a woman, who has been falsely accused of a serious crime. However, Jyothika decided to take on her defence in the case, arguing against prosecution lawyer, played by R Parthiban.


Set in Ooty, the movie focuses on how Jyothika's lawyer proves Jyoti’s innocence by finding out hidden lies and mysteries. Here is a look at the trailer:

The gripping legal drama has been produced by actor Suriya. The film also stars K Bhagyaraj, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen in crucial roles.


It will be released on Amazon Prime on May 29. While Ponmagal Vandhal was initially scheduled for a theatrical release, the decision to release it online has been taken keeping the current Covid-19 pandemic situation in mind.

