Ponmagal Vandhal Twitter Review: Fans Heap Praises on Jyotika's Legal Drama

The Tamil movie Ponmagal Vandhal was released on an OTT platform on Friday, May 29. The trailer of the Kollywood movie was released on Thursday, May 21.

The Tamil courtroom-drama is directed by debutant JJ Fredrick, who announced the release of the movie on the OTT Platform. Sharing a picture with the lead actress Jyotika, he wrote, “Praise the Lord... From now on #PonmagalVandhal is all yours (sic)."

The legal drama is the first Tamil movie to have been released on the OTT platform before its theatrical release. This also makes the audience’s response special for the director, who is starting his filmmaking career with a movie released online first.

The star cast of the movie involves some of the finest actors of the Tamil cinema, including R Parthiban, K Bhagyaraj, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen. The project is bankrolled by actor Suriya. Netizens logged into the digital platform to watch the movie as soon as it was released. Some seemed to have been highly impressed with the the movie. From the cast to the producer, Twitterati praised the efforts by the team.

#PonmagalVandhal a well made court room drama... A must watch for all ages..loved the performance of every actor Thankyou @Suriya_offl sir for making content oriented films like this...#Valimai — Nagarjun Surya Nayak (@khal_naik) May 29, 2020

#PonmagalVandhal was a good neat film with nice performance all around,though itbwas a feelfull film didnt gave a huge impact.imho those blood on the dress of kids could have avoided its understandable what the animals do to them. — s-IaM (@s7IaM) May 29, 2020

#PonmagalVandhal should be appreciated first, to go fully digital.

actor prashanth father Thiyagarajan is raw! Next appearance of him shouldn't do a villian role.

Chekka sivandha vanam - full black

Ponmagal vandhal - full white — meenakshisundaram (@meenakshisundr) May 29, 2020





#PonmagalVandhal brilliant film. Very important msg conveyed through the film,which every girl must know n learn. #Jyothika such a powerful performance always proud of uhats off to the youngster dir for conveying such a strong msg @fredrickjj @2D_ENTPVTLTD @Suriya_offl — cinemasanthosh (@iamsanthoshraja) May 29, 2020





The movie has definitely managed to impress the audience. Ponmagal Vandhal narrates the tale of a lawyer, who is fighting to deliver justice to an innocent girl who has been falsely accused in a case. Jyotika unravels a murder mystery to bring justice to her client Pyscho Jyoti.

