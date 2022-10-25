CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ponniyin Selvan 1 Becomes The Highest-Grossing Film At The US Box Office

Last Updated: October 25, 2022, 13:32 IST

The multi-starrer is doing exceptionally well in all dubbed versions, particularly the Hindi version.

The worldwide box office collection of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus has surpassed 460 crores.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 has crossed the Rs.250 crore net mark in the domestic market and continues to earn millions on a daily basis. It has been the year of south Indian cinema, with KGF-Chapter 2, RRR, and PS-1 being the third-highest Indian-grossing films of 2022.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 has already become the all-time highest-grossing Tamil Nadu film, the second highest-grossing Tamil film ever, and the only film to cross the 200 crore mark in Tamil Nadu. It will now aim to raise as much as 275 crore before launching on OTT.

first published:October 25, 2022, 13:32 IST
