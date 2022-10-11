Ponniyin Selvan: 1 Becomes The Highest-Grossing Tamil Film In The US

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1 has created history at the box office with its record-breaking collection. The magnum opus recently achieved yet another rare feat as it became the highest-grossing Tamil film in America. Ponniyin Selvan: 1 accomplished this milestone by surpassing the collection of Rajinikanth’s 2.0.

The film has done impressive business overseas. On its opening day, PS: 1 minted $4 million in the US. The period actioner has performed exceptionally in the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia, among other countries. By the second week, the movie also gained momentum in UAE, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Singapore. Several media reports suggest that Ponniyin Selvan has earned at least a 30% contribution of the overall collection from the overseas box office.

Top showsha video

Take a look at the film’s territorial breakdown of overseas box office collection:

North America – $2,200,000

Middle East – $1,025,000

Malaysia – $500,000

Singapore – $ 300,000

Australia – $275,000

United Kingdom – $300,000

France – $100,000

Europe – $250,000

Rest of the world – $150,000

Ponniyin Selvan: 1 recently crossed the Rs 400-crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is a theatrical adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name. The movie has been released in multiple languages, including Hindi. The makers of the blockbuster film recently sold its streaming rights to Amazon Prime Video.

Ponniyin Selvan: 1 has been produced on a massive budget. The film became the highest Tamil opener of 2022 with a gross worldwide collection of ₹80 crores. It features an ensemble cast, including Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among many others.

Ponniyin Selvan also marked Aishwarya’s much-awaited comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. She essays the dual roles of Nandini and Mandakini Devi in this Mani Ratnam directorial. The actress managed to impress the audience and critics alike with her captivating performance in the pan-India film.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here