Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: PS1 Sees 3rd Biggest Opening in TN, Breaks Worldwide Records

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1, aka PS1, has recorded impressive box office collections not only in India but internationally as well. The film, which boasts of stars such as Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha, among others, has reportedly recorded the third biggest opening in Tamil Nadu this year while achieving the biggest opening for a Tamil film worldwide.

According to trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan, Ponniyin Selvan 1 opened with a box office collection of Rs 25.86 cr in Tamil Nadu. The film fell a little less than a crore short of beating Beast’s opening day collection record, Rs 26.40 cr. Ajith Kumar’s Valimai continues to hold the biggest opening day collection of 2022 record with Rs 36.17 cr.

#PonniyinSelvan part 1 is off to a FANTASTIC start at the box office. The film has grossed ₹25.86 cr on Day 1 in the state. 3rd BIGGEST opener of the year.#PonniyinSelvan1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 1, 2022

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala revealed that PS1 has already surpassed the $2 million collection in the US. “#PS1 takes the Biggest Day 1 opening for a Tamil movie at the WW Box office for 2022,” he revealed on Twitter. “#PS1 becomes the first Tamil Movie to do back-to-back $1 Million per day (Sep 29th and 30th) in USA,” he said in a follow-up tweet.

#PS1 takes the Biggest Day 1 opening for a Tamil movie at the WW Box office for 2022.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 1, 2022

USA 🇺🇸 Box Office – Friday, Sep 30th: 10:30 PM EST #PS1 – $1 Million #VikramVedha – $235K — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 1, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. Mani Ratnam wanted to make a film on the popular book for years now and finally got a chance to release it in 2022. The film has opened to impressive reviews. News18.com gave the film a four-star rating.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here