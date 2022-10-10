Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 10: PS1 Is Galloping Towards Rs 400 Cr, Needs Only Rs 21 Cr

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ponniyin Selvan 1 aka PS1 is gearing up for the Rs 400 crore club. the film, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha, among others, needs only Rs 21 crore to enter the Rs 400 crore club.

Trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter and revealed that Ponniyin Selvan 1 aka PS1 has collected Rs 379.13 cr worldwide as of its day 10 at the box office. “#PonniyinSelvan WW Box Office CROSSES ₹375 cr gross mark. Week 1 – ₹ 308.59 cr Week 2; Day 1 – ₹ 15.47 cr, Day 2 – ₹ 26.72 cr, Day 3 – ₹ 28.35 cr. Total – ₹ 379.13 cr,” he tweeted.

#PonniyinSelvan WW Box Office CROSSES ₹375 cr gross mark. Week 1 – ₹ 308.59 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 15.47 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 26.72 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 28.35 cr

Total – ₹ 379.13 cr#PonniyinSelvan1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 10, 2022

The trade analyst also revealed that PS1 is going strong in Tamil Nadu as well. The film has so far collected Rs 165.87 cr and is expected to enter the Rs 200 cr club soon. “#PonniyinSelvan TN Box Office Witnesses GROWTH on 2nd Sunday. Week 1 – ₹ 127.68 cr. Week 2: Day 1 – ₹ 8.21 cr, Day 2 – ₹ 14.15 cr, Day 3 – ₹ 15.83 cr. Total – ₹ 165.87 cr,” he tweeted.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

While PS1 is having a stronghold at the box office, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that film’s second part, Ponniyin Selvan Part II, is eyeing a Summer 2023 release. The official release date will be locked in a couple of weeks, according to Adarsh, who also suggested that part 2 of the film was simultaneously shot with Ponniyin Selvan I.

“BOTH PARTS SHOT SIMULTANEOUSLY… #PS1 and #PS2 were *shot simultaneously*, unlike #Baahubali2 and #KGF2 which were shot much after the first parts were successful… This move (of shooting simultaneously) helped keep the cumulative costs of both #PS1 and #PS2 in check,” he tweeted.

He further added, “‘PS1’ SATELLITE, DIGITAL WILL INCREASE FANDOM, HYPE ‘PS2’… The producers are now evaluating the post-production schedule of #PS2… Going forward, the digital and satellite release of #PS1 will help increase the fandom, which, in turn, will create a solid ground for #PS2.”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here