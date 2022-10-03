Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 3: PS1 Earns Rs 230 Crore In First Weekend

Mani Ratnam’s new directorial Ponniyin Selvan I has been doing phenomenally well at the box office. The film’s three-day gross collection has crossed Rs 230 crore worldwide. The magnum opus stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha, among others.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the day 3 worldwide box office collection of Ponniyin Selvan on his official Twitter handle. He tweeted, “For the 3-day opening weekend, #PS1 has grossed more than ₹ 230 Crs+ at the WW Box office…”

Earlier, Bala revealed that the film was doing impressive business in the US, and collected USD 3 million already. The collections are impressive for a Tamil film in America. However, it is still lesser than RRR’s impressive USD 9.5 million opening weekend collection, according to Variety.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. Mani Ratnam wanted to make a film on the popular book for years now and finally got a chance to release it in 2022. The film has opened to impressive reviews. News18.com gave the film a four-star rating. The film recorded this year’s 3rd biggest Tamil film opening, finding a spot just behind Ajith Kumar’s Valimai’s opening day collection of Rs 36.17 cr and Beast’s opening day collection record of Rs 26.40 cr.

News18 Showsha’s review of Ponniyin Selvan 1 read, “Magnificently directed by Ratnam, Ponniyan Selvan-1 draws you into its drama just moments into the film, transporting you to the battlefield, to the emperor’s court, to Nandini’s private chamber, and most importantly, into the mind and heart of Nandini’s himself, where he grapples with betrayals, insecurities and revenge. It’s the kind of film that doesn’t quite let go of your attention well after the end credits have rolled some two hours and 45 minutes later as you wait for the second part which is scheduled to release next year.”

