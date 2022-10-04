Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Film Inches To Rs 100 Cr In TN, Mints Rs 228 Cr Worldwide

Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office collection day 4: Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1, aka PS1, is setting fire at the box office. The film, starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha, among others, has surpassed a mammoth box office collection of Rs 250 crore worldwide.

Trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter and revealed that PS1 has collected Rs 228 crores in just four days. Sharing the breakdown of each day, Manobala wrote, “Day 1 – ₹ 78.29 cr, Day 2 – ₹ 60.16 cr, Day 3 – ₹ 64.42 cr, Day 4 – ₹ 25.37 cr, Total – ₹ 228.24 cr.”

He also revealed that Ponniyin Selvan 1 collected a total of Rs 82.79 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. “(Ponniyin Selvan 1) PASSES the crucial Monday test with flying colors. Day 1 – ₹ 25.86 cr, Day 2 – ₹ 21.34 cr, Day 3 – ₹ 22.51 cr and Day 4 – ₹ 13.08 cr. Total – ₹ 82.79 cr,” he tweeted.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also revealed that PS1 has done phenomenal business in Australia. “#PS1 closing in on #2Point0 to become All-time No.1 #Kollywood movie in Australia. May be, by tomorrow,” he tweeted. There is clearly no stopping Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. Mani Ratnam wanted to make a film on the popular book for years now and finally got a chance to release it in 2022. The film has opened to impressive reviews. News18.com gave the film a four-star rating.

Our review of Ponniyin Selvan 1 read, “Magnificently directed by Ratnam, Ponniyan Selvan-1 draws you into its drama just moments into the film, transporting you to the battlefield, to the emperor’s court, to Nandini’s private chamber, and most importantly, into the mind and heart of Nandini’s himself, where he grapples with betrayals, insecurities and revenge. It’s the kind of film that doesn’t quite let go of your attention well after the end credits have rolled some two hours and 45 minutes later as you wait for the second part which is scheduled to release next year.”

