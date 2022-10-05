Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 5: PS1 Records Rs 100 Cr In TN, Rs 250 Cr Worldwide

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ponniyin Selvan 1 aka PS1 is unstoppable at the box office! Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha, among others, has collected Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu within just five days of its release.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter to reveal that on Day 5, PS1 collected a whopping Rs 17.95 crore, seeing a spike of Rs 4 crore as compared to the film’s Day 4 collection. “#PonniyinSelvan TN Box Office: ENTERS the elite ₹100 cr club. Day 1 – ₹ 25.86 cr; Day 2 – ₹ 21.34 cr; Day 3 – ₹ 22.51 cr; Day 4 – ₹ 13.08 cr; Day 5 – ₹ 17.95 cr; Total – ₹ 100.74 cr,” he tweeted.

#PonniyinSelvan TN Box Office ENTERS the elite ₹100 cr club. Day 1 – ₹ 25.86 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 21.34 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 22.51 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 13.08 cr

Day 5 – ₹ 17.95 cr

Total – ₹ 100.74 cr#PonniyinSelvan1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 5, 2022

He also revealed that the film has surpassed Rs 250 crores worldwide.

#PonniyinSelvan WW Box Office CROSSES ₹250 cr gross mark. Day 1 – ₹ 78.29 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 60.16 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 64.42 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 25.37 cr

Day 5 – ₹ 30.21 cr

Total – ₹ 258.45 cr#PonniyinSelvan1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 5, 2022

Trade expert Ramesh Bala revealed that Ponniyin Selvan is doing phenomenal business in the US as well. “PS1 which did $160K on Monday has improved on Tuesday to $192K till 10 PM EST.. $4.42 Million Total till now,” he tweeted.

Bala had previously revealed that the film has broken multiple box office records worldwide. “Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 All-time No.1 Opening weekend for a Tamil movie in USA, UK, Australia and New Zealand (sic),” he said on Twitter. Ponniyin Selvan 1 also became the ‘1st Non-Rajini Kollywood movie to enter the $4 Million club in USA,’ he added.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Ponniyin Selvan: I is based on the same-titled book by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film has collected Rs 230 crore worldwide so far and is on its way to crossing the Rs. 250 crore benchmark soon. The movie portrays the tale of Arulmozhivarman played by Jayam Ravi, one of the most powerful kings who subsequently rose to become Rajaraja Chola I, the great Chola emperor. Nandini, the queen of Puzhuvoor, is portrayed by Aishwarya. The first part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan chronicles the significant events that occur in the first three parts of the five-part book.

Mani Ratnam will bring the ensemble of stars yet again for Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here