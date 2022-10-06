Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 6: PS1 Needs Only Rs 13 Crore To Enter Rs 300 Cr Club

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ponniyin Selvan 1 aka PS1 continues its winning streak at the box office. The film, starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha, among others, is inching close to the Rs 300 crore mark. The film needs only Rs 13 crores to hit the milestone.

Sharing the box office figures, trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan revealed that PS1 collected Rs 29.40 cr at the worldwide box office on day 6, propelling Ponniyin Selvan 1’s worldwide box office collection to Rs 287.85 cr.

#PonniyinSelvan WW Box Office Day 1 – ₹ 78.29 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 60.16 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 64.42 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 25.37 cr

Day 5 – ₹ 30.21 cr

Day 6 – ₹ 29.40 cr

Total – ₹ 287.85 cr#PonniyinSelvan1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 6, 2022

In Tamil Nadu, the film benefitted from the Vijay Dashami holiday, collecting Rs 16.79 cr in the state. This has pushed the box office collection of Ponniyin Selvan 1 in Tamil Nadu alone to Rs 117.53 cr.

#PonniyinSelvan TN Box Office Day 1 – ₹ 25.86 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 21.34 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 22.51 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 13.08 cr

Day 5 – ₹ 17.95 cr

Day 6 – ₹ 16.79 cr

Total – ₹ 117.53 cr STRONG hold.#PonniyinSelvan1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 6, 2022

Given the trend, it wouldn’t take Ponniyin Selvan 1 too long to clock in Rs 300 crore box office collection.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Ramesh Bala had previously revealed that the film has broken multiple box office records worldwide. “Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 All-time No.1 Opening weekend for a Tamil movie in USA, UK, Australia and New Zealand (sic),” he said on Twitter. Ponniyin Selvan 1 also became the ‘1st Non-Rajini Kollywood movie to enter the $4 Million club in USA,’ he added.

Ponniyin Selvan: I is based on the same-titled book by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The movie portrays the tale of Arulmozhivarman played by Jayam Ravi, one of the most powerful kings who subsequently rose to become Rajaraja Chola I, the great Chola emperor. Nandini, the queen of Puzhuvoor, is portrayed by Aishwarya. The first part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan chronicles the significant events that occur in the first three parts of the five-part book.

