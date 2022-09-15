Ponniyin Selvan: 1 Cast Engages in a Fun Banter, Leave Netizens in Splits

Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: 1 is all set to hit the theatres on September 30. The audience is every bit excited to witness the period action drama film unfold on the big screen. Recently, the unique style of Ponniyin Selvan’s cast to promote the film has become a hot topic of discussion among netizens on social media.

Actors Chiyaan Vikram and Karthi, who will be seen playing pivotal roles in this Mani Ratnam directorial, undertook a unique ploy to promote the film. They referred to each other by their on-screen names on Twitter. Vikram has even changed his Twitter username to Aditha Karikalan.

Through his latest tweet, Chiyaan Vikram revealed that he will visit the Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu. The Mahaan actor also mentioned that he would like to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings at the Brihadeeswarar Temple, originally known as Peruvudaiyar Kovil, before Ponniyin Selvan’s release. Vikram then asked Trisha’s Kundavai Pirattiyar if she will be accompanying him or not

He ended the tweet by writing that Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan (played by Karthi) will be joining him, along with Arulmozhi Varman (played by Jayam Ravi).

Karthi replied to Vikram’s humourous tweet in an equally interesting manner. Addressing Prince Aditha Karikalan, Karthi expressed that he is exhausted after travelling from Thanjavur to Sri Lanka. The Dev actor wrote that he is suffering from a fever and wishes to work from home. Karthi ended the tweet by mentioning that he will have a word with Princess Kundavai over a video call and apologise to her for his absence.

இளவரசே உங்களுக்காக தஞ்சை முதல் லங்கை வரை சென்ற களைப்பே இன்னும் போகவில்லை. As I am suffering from fever I want work from home. வீடியோ காலில் இளவரசியிடம் பேசி sorry சொல்லி விடுகிறேன். Pls excuse me. pic.twitter.com/ak7Do9yBrK — His Highness Vanthiyathevan (@Karthi_Offl) September 13, 2022

In the following tweet, Chiyaan Vikram asked him to relax and recuperate. He ended the tweet by saying Karthi’s Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan to go to Thanjavur and meet their troops. He also shared, “Some battles must be won alone.”

In his response, Karthi replied expressing that he will not let the prince go anywhere without his protection. He ended his tweet by mentioning that he will be there to accompany him, irrespective of the task.

என்னுடைய பாதுகாப்பு இல்லாமல் உங்களை எங்கும் அனுப்ப முடியாது இளவரசே. அலுப்பாய் இருந்தாலும் நானும் வந்தே தீருவேன்.🤗🤗 — His Highness Vanthiyathevan (@Karthi_Offl) September 14, 2022

This fun-filled banter between the actors was loved by the audience. They now await the film’s pan-India release in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, later this month. Ponniyin Selvan: 1 is produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies.

